Build your Newsletter on Messenger and beat your mailing results.

We are a team of developers and marketers with portfolio including Coca-Cola, Discovery, KFC or Samsung. We've been working with many brands to adjust their content strategy for Messenger. There is one thing we know for sure: Messenger works.

There are many faces of Messenger. It can work as a customer service or an omni-app for delivering pizza. But we want to show you Messenger as the content-consumption tool with our newest project - Pushletter.

What problems do we solve? What value Pushletter brings to your newsletter?