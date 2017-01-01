Build your Newsletter on Messenger and beat your mailing results.
We are a team of developers and marketers with portfolio including Coca-Cola, Discovery, KFC
or Samsung. We've been working with many brands to adjust their content strategy for
Messenger. There is one thing we know for sure: Messenger works.
There are many faces of Messenger. It can work as a customer service or an omni-app for
delivering pizza. But we want to show you Messenger as the content-consumption tool with our
newest project - Pushletter.
What problems do we solve? What value Pushletter brings to your newsletter?
📈 Increased open rate and click rate
👥 Frictionless subscriber acquisition
💌 Ready to use marketing resources
🌐 Quick implementation