What is Pushletter?

Pushletter allows you to create your own Messenger chatbot-newsletter.
Design and deliver your content via new, interesting channel.

It is like mailing list for Messenger or push notifications for Messenger.
Subscribe to Pushletter's Pushletter

Build your Newsletter on Messenger and beat your mailing results.

We are a team of developers and marketers with portfolio including Coca-Cola, Discovery, KFC or Samsung. We've been working with many brands to adjust their content strategy for Messenger. There is one thing we know for sure: Messenger works.

There are many faces of Messenger. It can work as a customer service or an omni-app for delivering pizza. But we want to show you Messenger as the content-consumption tool with our newest project - Pushletter.



What problems do we solve? What value Pushletter brings to your newsletter?

📈 Increased open rate and click rate

👥 Frictionless subscriber acquisition

💌 Ready to use marketing resources

🌐 Quick implementation

Why Messenger is the best channel to send newsletters?

It is right time to start perceiving Messenger as another channel of customer aquisition and audience. It is more personal than e-mail and more creative than Facebook posts.

Better open rate than e-mail

It just works. It does not feel as awkward as e-mail, it is less official and more fun.

Perfect for content consumption

People consume the content in short bits. E-mail does not fit our times. Sending short updates or weekly newsletters is native for Messenger.

Be where subscribers are

Messenger is always with your user. Ordering a pizza, chatting with friends, and now reading your Pushletter - mobile, PC and tablets.

The easiest subscription acquisition. Ever.

It might be one click, no emails, no sign up forms.
Why Pushletter?

Start in nanoseconds

Installing and configuring your Pushletter takes 3 clicks, literally. You have control over your branding.
After connecting to your Facebook page, you can customize Pushletter and collect subscribers with our help.

Fair pricing

You pay for collecting subscribers. $29.99 and $49.99. No marketing tricks with multiple pricing points with no real value.

Broadcast with ease

Use What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get editor to design and personalize your messages. You can send rich galleries or plain text. Use dead-easy image upload to get images from Facebook or Instagram.

Get subscribers on Day One

Marketing your Pushletter is easier than you think. Copy-and-paste link to your Pushletter or embed it on your website.

You can also integrate it using open API with any system: WordPress, Node.js, any tech stack you have!

Frictionless, one click subscriber acquisition

There is more than one way to subscribe a Pushletter. Each of these is simpler and more intuitive than boring e-mail forms and nasty push notifications messages:

Starting a conversation with your Facebook page,
Clicking a short link (we have it for you!),
Starting live chat on your website (delivered by us),
One-click subscribe checkbox,
Facebook Ads, Messenger Ads, or any post with short link.

All of these are available in Pushletter!

130,000

Top Pushletter

80

Industry Open Rate (%)

50

Typical Click Rate (%)

3

Continents Reached

Our Pricing

With our default Pushletter Experiment, you can validate your content strategy.
Then, it's $29.99 per month and $49.99 over 10,000 contacted users.
Pushletter is forever free for public libraries and theatres.

Experiment

Free Trial

  • Marketing resources
  • All message formats
  • WordPress and other integrations
  • Live chat on your website
  • Collect over 100 subscribers
  •  
Standard

$ 29 .99 /mo

  • Marketing resources
  • All message formats
  • WordPress and other integrations
  • Live chat on your website
  • Collect up to 10,000 subscribers
  • Integration help
Premium

$ 49 .99 /mo

  • Marketing resources
  • All message formats
  • WordPress and other integrations
  • Live chat on your website
  • Collect over 10,000 subscribers
  • Integration help
Custom bot

$ 999 or more

  • Custom-built bot
  • All Pushletter features
  • All Messenger Platform possibilites
  • AR lens integration
  • ...and more!
  • Starting at one-time fee $999
Frequently Asked Questions

We are here to help you succeed!

How does it look like?

Check our Pushletter here: Pushletter's Pushletter

Is Pushletter for me?

Yes, it is. Or isn't. Ask us using contact form.
For example news, sport, blogs and personal brands benefit from Messenger. If your business is content based and you feel like e-mail should work but you can do more and better - Pushletter is totally for you.

What type of content is forbidden?

You cannot send promotional messages. We will not ban you, but it is possible that Facebook will. Also, it decreases subscribers' base. The wisest strategy is to launch some interesting project on Messenger - Daily News, Weekly Roundup or live updates from ongoing event.
Language schools can profit from virality of Messenger with sending new words each day.
Imagine a newsletter you want to read and send it with Pushletter.

How many users can I collect?

Up to eight bilion :)

Is Pushletter GDPR-ready?

Yes, it is. We give you the tools to manually remove the data about the user.

➡️ How do I market my newsletter?

We have ready to use resources for you. They include links, Messenger Scan Code and one-click subscription checkbox. We guide you through submitting your Pushletter to Discovery section. Pushletter has seamless ads integration - either with custom CTA button or payload.
Essentially, it's the same as normal newsletter, but easier to acquire the users.

Can I migrate from other bot?

Yes.
Pushletter works with other bots too.

We are chatbot agency...

Great!
You can sell Pushletter as white-label messaging tool for your chatbot. Use API to subscribe users and broadcast.
Contact us and let's discuss possibilities.

Can I integrate Pushletter with Facebook Ads?

Yep. You can add a link to the bot (find it in your Dashboard) or include a payload for ads.
We work well with Lookalike Audience.

How long will delivery take?

It's instant! Faster than e-mail and other chatbot services.

➡️ How do users contact my newsletter?

It can happen through messaging your Facebook page or directly via Messenger. They can subscribe with one-click via your website or live chat.

Can I have it white-label?

It's always white label.

Do I have to close e-mail newsletter?

No.
You can integrate Pushletter with e-mail newsletter and automate it like traditional newsletter.
Finally.
Newsletter that people open and read.

Create your newsletter on Messenger. You can create test Facebook page and implement Pushletter there for free.
Start delivering interesting content and watching even more interesting results. Pushletter is so easy and so simple.
You won't regret it. It takes 5 minutes and $0 to test the idea.

Philosophy of newsletters

We share insights about the development of newsletters.

Contact Us

Still not convinced?
Let's talk about Messenger and Pushletter.

You can also contact us on Messenger or use e-mail: hi@pushletter.net